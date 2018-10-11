Ayade reinstates appointees who resigned to contest primaries

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade has approved the reinstatement of all appointees in his government who resigned their positions to contest the just concluded party primaries but lost.

A statement issued in Calabar, Wednesday by the Chief press Secretary, Mr. Christian Ita, directed the affected appointees whose appointments were not subjected to confirmation by the State House of Assembly to resume work immediately.

The statement however, explained that those in the categories of Commissioners and Special Advisers will have their names forwarded immediately by the Secretary to the State Government to the House of Assembly for reconfirmation.

In the run up to the primaries, over 40 appointees resigned to seek tickets for various elective offices.