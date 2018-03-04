AXA Mansard Insurance notifies NSE of board changes

Axa Mansard Insurance Plc has notified the regulators, including the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) of changes in the company’s board.

In a publication captioned: “Notification To The Nigerian Stock Exchange On The Changes To The Board Of Axa Mansard Insurance Plc”, signed by the Company Secretary, Mrs Omowunmi Mabel Adewusi; and released by the Exchange , the company said, “We hereby notify the Exchange, esteemed shareholders, stakeholders and the general public that the Board unanimously approved the following’.”

The board, it said, approved the resignation of Mr. Jad Ariss as a Non-Executive Director of the Company as well as the appointment of Mr. Hassan El Shabrawishi as a Non-Executive in our Company subject to regulatory approval from the National Insurance Commission.

The company said that Mr. Hassan El Shabrawishi is a key executive within AXA International & New Markets (INM), which entails the entities under INM are Asia, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Africa.

Prior to his appointment in November 2017, he was the Group Chief Innovation Officer of AXA SA and also the Chairman of AXA Egypt. Before then, he was the CEO of AXA Egypt from September 2014 to October 2016.

He holds a Bachelor of the Arts in Business Economics and Finance from the American International University in London and a Masters of Business Administration from IE Business School in Spain.

The Board and Management of AXA Mansard Insurance expressed confidence that his wealth of experience will be a great addition to the existing mix on the board.