In recognition of their contributions to the development of the Nigerian economy, especially the financial services industry over the years, the Chairman, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Ibukun Awosika; Group Managing Director, FBN Holdings Plc, U.K. Eke and Managing Director, FBNQuest Merchant Bank, Mr Kayode Akinkugbe have been conferred with Fellowship (FCIB) of The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN).

FBNHoldings, the parent company of FirstBank and FBNQuest Merchant Bank is the most diversified financial services Group in Nigeria and offers a broad range of products and services, including commercial banking, merchant banking and asset management and insurance to millions of customers in over half a dozen countries across three continents including Africa, Europe and Asia.

We’re embarking on critical reforms to ease business registration- CAC boss

In his acceptance remarks, on behalf of the honorees, the Group Managing Director, FBNHoldings, U.K Eke said, “On behalf of my fellow honourees across the Group, let me put on record our appreciation to the CIBN for this honour and further reiterate our commitment to the growth and development of the financial services industry in Nigeria and indeed Africa.

These awards are indications of the fact that the world recognizes our contributions and commitment to building a more robust financial system that ensures national development in the pursuit of shared prosperity. As an institution, we remain resolute in our support for Nigeria and its amazing people.”