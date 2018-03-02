Awolowo- Dosunmu joins the league of septuagenarian

Nigeria s former ambassador to The Netherlands, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, has clocked 70.

The respected medical doctor on Tuesday, February 20th joined the league of septuagenarian with outpouring emotions from scores of admirers and even common men, whose lives Awolowo –Dosunmu has impacted positively.

In celebration of her 70 years of age, Awolowo-Dosunmu was decorated with Iya Ewe title at the Our Saviour Anglican in Ikenne Remo, Ogun State.

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo, Alake of Egbaland Oba Aremu Adetotun, Pastor Tunde Bakare were among the A-list Nigerians that stormed the ancient town of Ikenne to honour Awolowo-Dosunmu.

The presidency also joined the Awolowo family, friends and professional colleagues of the cerebral daughter of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo to celebrate the landmark in a life that has over the years been lined with service to her fatherland and humanitarian