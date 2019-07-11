By Michael Ajayi

The Association of Water We’ll Drilling Rig Owners and Practitioners (AWDROP) has called on the federal government to resuscitate all moribund Unplasticized Polyvinyl Chloride Pipe (UPVC) manufacturing companies in the country.

The association said that revamping the ailing sector would create jobs and make equipment for water projects and uses available and affordable in Nigeria.

In a communique jointly signed by National President, Michael Ale and the National secretary, Yomi Adeyemi on Monday night at the end of its fifth annual general meeting held recently said that revitalization of the moribund indigenous UPVC manufacturing company sectors , along the value chain of the water supply industry, exemplified by the association visit to International building products limited, manufacturer of UPVC casing pipes.

While appreciating the federal government for the previous support and intervention the association also called for the establishment of National unified Task Force towards quality environmental impact management, effective and efficient water supply strategies inter country.

It said that regulation and standardization of borehole drilling and water supply activities generally would serve as a source of internally generated revenue at all tiers of government.

“Collaboration of AWDROP and other government water regulatory agencies will enhance water supply sustainability to the public.

“There is a need for an upgrade in economic value chain leading to indigenously fabricated equipment and materials from the prospecting stage to completion stage in order to: generate employment; Alleviate poverty; Advance technology and productivity; Enhance the industrial revolution; implore competitiveness and growth.

“We hereby request from the national government that locally fabricated Nigeria rig, made in Nigeria rigs are considered a priority in this next-level agenda of water sustainability in Nigeria.

“The association resolves to profile all water well drilling rigs (borehole drilling rigs)operating in all states of the federation to have a baseline insight of probable causes and effect of drilling activities in Nigeria and to advise the appropriate government arm after this exercise,” the association stated.