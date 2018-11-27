AWCON: Asisat Oshoala expects difficult clash against Cameroon

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala says the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final match against the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium will be difficult.

Speaking shortly after the team’s training at Presbyterian Boys Secondary school playground in Accra, Oshoala hinted that against Cameroon it is always hard but that as usual, the Falcons will triumph and move on to get one of the three available tickets for the World Cup in France next year.

Oshoala while reiterating that in all the meetings between the Falcons and the Lioness, the Falcons had always been victorious.

“It will be a difficult match against Cameroon on Tuesday,” the former Arsenal and Liverpool forward said.

“They are a good side. We have always been successful against them and we will come out victorious on Tuesday.

On her performances in the last group B match against Equatorial Guinea in which she scored a hat-trick and was subsequently nominated woman of the match, she said what is important for her is the success of the team and not hers.

“It’s not about me but the Falcons as a team. I am happy when the team is succeeding rather than me being the one shining. It’s a team work in which everybody contribute to the team’s success.”

She thanked the President of Nigeria, His Excellency Mohammadu Buhari for providing them with all they needed for a successful AWCON as defending champions.

She called on Nigerians to keep faith with the Falcons as they are poised to win the trophy for a record nine times.