It’s one of the most ambitious and sweeping sports documentaries ever made and it’s coming to DStv. On Monday, OJ: Made in America will launch on SuperSport, playing out in primetime until Friday. The documentary series will broadcast on SS1 at 18:00 WAT from Monday to Friday.

The series, first produced for ESPN 30 for 30, revisits the so-called Trial of the Century, when renowned former American footballer OJ Simpson was tried on two counts of murder in the mid-1990s.

OJ: Made in America revisits many of the critical points of the trial: the domestic abuse, the police investigation, the white Bronco chase, the motive, the blood, the glove and, inevitably, the verdict and the aftermath. “It is,” said Kenneth Turan of the Los Angeles Times, “a movie so compelling you want it never to end.”

According to the filmmakers, the show is the defining cultural tale of modern America – “a saga of race, celebrity, media, violence, and the criminal justice system.” Even now, 25 years after the dramatic case, new details have come to light that are revealed in the documentary and give it a relevance that endures.

Given the quality of the film, it’s no surprise that it won the best documentary feature Oscar in 2017. Drawing from 70-plus interviews, many of them with individuals at the heart of the riveting story, OJ: Made in America is a powerful reminder of a tantalizing saga that transcended sport and became a cultural, social and criminal landmark.