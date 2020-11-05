Avoid complacency in observing COVID-19 protocols, Gov. Lalong charges corps members

By Kingsley Chukwuka

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has charged the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC), members to avoid complacency in observing COVID-19 protocols, warning that the virus is still ravaging the entire globe, Daily Times gathered.

Lalong said the Presidential Tasks Force (PTF), for COVID-19, set up by the federal government, has also recently warned of a likely resurgence.

The Governor Stated this on Thursday in Jos during the opening ceremony of the 2020 batch ‘B’, pre-orientation course workshop.

“I appeal to the NYSC management and indeed all corps members to aviod complacency in observing COVID-19 protocols because we have recently been warned by the PTF on the likelihood of resurgence and second wave.

“Let us be vigilant as the fight against the virus has not been won. Plateau still remains a leading State in testing for the disease and corps members who are posted to the State will be availed this service, as we shall work with the State NYSC Coordinator to enhance the safety and comfort of the corps members posted to Plateau, just as we have done over the years”, Lalong said.

Earlier in his remark, the Director General, NYSC, Brig.Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the NYSC will build on the safety measures already put in place by the federal government.

Ibrahim said the management of the corps before now has ensured strict compliance with the guidelines in all activities, including the issuance of Certificate of National Service.

He said the NYSC has been interfacing with the relevant bodies such as the PTF on COVID-19, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), and State Ministries of Health on ways of ensuring safe and efficient conduct of the Orientation Course.

“I am pleased to report that all our Orientation Camps have been prepared and remodeled in line with approved safety protocols. Together with our partners, we will evolve further strategies that will, amongst other things guarantee the safety of Corps members, Camp Officials and other members of the Camp community throughout the duration of the Orientation Course”, the NYSC boss said.

Our correspondent reports that the workshop is aimed at appraising the conduct of previous orientation courses. With the theme ‘Evolving a Dynamic Operational Strategy in Management of Camp in the context of COVID-19’, the NYSC seeks to fashion out ways of improving its performance.

READ ALSO: Ooni of Ife, Sultan of Sokoto, others meet Buhari at Aso Rock