SAA entertains partners for social interrelations

South African Airways (SAA) has delighted partners of the airline with a spectacular movie retreat at the cinemas in Lagos.

Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of top travel agencies in Lagos were invited by the airline to an exclusive movie viewing at the Silverbird Galleria, Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Ohis Ehimiaghe, South African Airways Regional Manager, North, West and Central Africa, the idea of the movie retreat is to provide an off-work-mode platform for social interactions between the airline staff in Nigeria and the top hierarchy of the travel agencies who have continuously being dependable partner of the airline.

“These amazing people work so hard round the clock to assist us in our daily operations and maintaining impressive market share of the Lagos-Johannesburg route and beyond. This movie hangout is simply to appreciate their efforts and provide a more relaxing avenue for fun and laughter,” Ohis explained.

Banana Island Ghost, action packed comedy produced by the ace Biola Alabi, former Managing Director of Mnet Africa thrilled the South African Airways guests.

Sylvester Olobor, Executive Secretary of the National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) praised South African Airways for always providing all necessary pillar of support to the travel agency community in Nigeria.

Vice President of the Association of Women Travel Executives of Nigeria (AWTEN),Tinuke Nwakohu described the event as a memorable occasion that brought the Who-is-Who in the travel business in Lagos together for a night of fun activities and merriment.

The AWTEN Vice President, who is the Managing Director of Aviator Travels and Tours said, “It is always a win-win relationship working with South African Airways. We look forward to many more years of successful partnership.”