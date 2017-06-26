NAAPE election: Maikudi declares for presidency, flaunts 3-point agenda

National Vice President (Engineering), Engr. Ahmed Roland Maikudi has declared his intention to run for the presidential candidate of the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE) in their delegates’ conference coming up in Port Harcourt on the 19th of July, 2017.

Maikudi made his intention known yesterday at NAAPE’s secretariat in Ikeja, Lagos dishing out a 3-point agenda, comprising: professionalism in the industry, dignity of labour and togetherness amongst stakeholders.

The labour leader who confirmed that NAAPE has had a stunted growth, which have not allowed the association to develop properly and accordingly, said “This lack of growth is largely due to leadership.

As a result of this development, I present myself to the call of the good people of our noble profession, as the next president of our great association-NAAPE”.

“As I solicit your support to take NAAPE not just to the next level, but to where it ought to be as a critical player in the development of the aviation industry in Nigeria where professionalism will be our style; dignity of labour and our pride and togetherness our motto”, Maikudi said.

Although, Maikudi had served as National Vice President, NAAPE but he made it clear that he cannot take responsibility of the past government that he was never the head; and therefore could not function optimally.

He however, appealed to members, that it is high time, the association come together with one goal and purpose of waking up the giant in NAAPE and making it great again and put it to work for the benefit of all.