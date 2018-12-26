Aviation workers pray for safety, violent free 2019 elections

Like this: Like Loading...

As the year 2018 gradually draws to a close, the Aviation Christian Fellowship International (ACFI), FAAN headquarters branch gathered its members to pray for the safety, peace and prosperity of the industry and for violent free elections next year in the country. The fellowship which is interdenominational at its Love feast/Thanksgiving service 2018 with the Theme: Sacrifice of Praise held in Lagos witnessed large turnout of Christians from across the aviation agencies. The coordinating pastor, Mr. Olusola Adeyemi admonished the Christian faithful to always been thankful to God for His mercies, love, protection and guidance throughout the year, adding that in celebrating, members should remember the less privileged who need support and care. Mr. Adeyemi also led members of the congregation in a special prayer for the peaceful conduct of the 2019 elections. He noted that at this crucial period, it became necessary to commit the affairs of the nation into Gods’s hand, so as to record an election devoid of rancour. The pastor expressed the hope that the will of God would prevail in the 2019 polls. “We are celebrating God’s goodness, we look around the year and we consider it the right thing for us to thank God for all that He has done, all the Mondays throughout this year, Fridays this year,we pray for the aviation industry, we pray for our minister, our management team, praying for Nigeria and then we believe that things are getting better” Prayer coordinator, Mrs. Queen Ajayi said the interdenominational Christian fellowship was timely and necessary to cater to the spiritual need of Christians, the affairs of the aviation industry and Nigeria in general. “To lift up the banner of Christ in aviation industry, this is where we pray for the safety of the aviation industry, we pray for our nation Nigeria,, we pray for peace, we pray for the progress of aviation and then FAAN in particular, every activity, we pray for the welfare of staff, for our robust revenue and for those doing business in the industry”. Former Director, Maintenance and Engineering Services FAAN, pastor Olufemi Ogunode who was the guest minister also prayed for also members of the fellowship and committed the industry into the God’s of God to take absolute control of the safety, growth and development of the aviation industry. Ogunode prayed against any on-toward in the industry while thanking God for the continuous peace and safety of the industry. The event featured music rendition, Christmas carols by the fellowship choir, drama ministration highlighting the benefits of the fellowship to the aviation industry which includes praying for the safety, security and growth of the industry. There was also the inauguration of the Chapel at the Murtala Mohammed School, Ikeja by Pastor Olufemi Ogunode. The chapel was built by the ACFI FAAN HQ Branch and donated to the school. The Principal of the school represented by Mrs. Fatuade thanked the fellowship for the kind gesture and promised to put the chapel to use to the Glory of God High points of the event was the presentation of Merit awards to individual members and Excellent Leadership award to pastor Olufemi Ogunode and souvenirs for his immerse contributions to the growth of the fellowship and growth in the aviation Industry. Mr. Adekunle Odubiyi and Nath Ukaegbu founding fathers of the fellowship were also given awards.