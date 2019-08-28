The American Super hero film, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios has topped the official film chart on Wednesday, with the highest-ever opening week of digital download sales.

The end of the super-hero film series in July, became the highest-grossing film of all time at the box-office which has been recorded in the history books in February with 265,000 downloads in its first week.

The Avengers, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, overtakes Avatar with about 335,400 downloads in its first week – smashing the previous record held by Bohemian Rhapsody.

Avengers: Endgame is a 2019 American superhero film, written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely is based on the Marvel Comics superhero team. It is the sequel to 2012’s The Avengers, 2015’s Avengers: Age of Ultron, and 2018’s Avengers: Infinity War, and the twenty-second film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

It features cast including Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira, Benedict Wong, Jon Favreau, Bradley Cooper, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Josh Brolin. In the film, the surviving members of the Avengers and their allies attempt to reverse the damage caused by Thanos in Infinity War.

Following this movie, is the Endgame’s prequel Avengers: Infinity War is the third fastest-selling download, having claimed almost 253,000 downloads in its first seven days.