Avala and Isilomo became the first housemates in the 2019 edition of the Big Brother Naija Reality show to be evicted, after scoring low in a challenge.

Before the Sunday eviction, six housemates namely Avala, Gedoni, Kafhi, Isilomo, Omashola, and Ike were up for eviction tonight.

However Avala and Isilomo were eventually evicted, after scoring the lowest in the marble challenge initiated by Big Brother. Isilomo scored 2, Khafi scored 4, Avala had 3 while Gedoni scored 5 in the challenge.