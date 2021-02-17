Automobile testing centers in Lagos, Enugu and Zaria to be completed in 2021 — Daily Times Nigeria

Jelani Aliyu, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), has declared that the automotive testing centers in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria in Nigeria should be operational this year.

While speaking in a news interview, the DG, announced that the Federal Government is going all-out in its industrial revolution plans, made this revelation.

In his address, Aliyu noted that the testing facilities in Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria, which are currently in the final stage, will not only provide technical support services to key players in the automotive sub-sector but will also ensure that the automotive industry complies with global standards.

He emphasized that the facility would assist in the examining of spare parts or components brought to or manufactured in Nigeria, adding that it would assist in maintaining the minimum global quality, otherwise it would be considered illegal and would not be sold on the Nigerian market.

The boss of NADDC, who spoke extensively during the interview, made the following disclosures when reviewing the status of automotive testing facilities:

“We have completed the construction of the Lagos, Enugu, and Zaria automotive testing facilities and should be up and running this year.

Any spare part or component brought or produced in Nigeria must comply with the minimum global norm, otherwise, it will be considered illegal and we will not approve it to be sold on the market in Nigeria.

“All these are steps the Federal Government is taking to ensure that investors in Nigeria create the necessary environment.”