Autocrash: 14 corpses recovered from Ebonyi River

Fourteen bodies have been recovered from the Akaeze-Ukwu River in Ebonyi state; site of the deadly motor accident which occurred on Friday, September 18.

This followed the location and recovery of the bus by divers brought in from neighboring states to aid in the search and rescue of the victims.

Five of the passengers, who were returning from a burial, were rescued and taken to hospital on Friday.

However, one of them died at the hospital while the others are said to still be unconscious.

READ ALSO: Ebonyi Airport to be Completed in 2022, says Gov Umahi

Chairman of the local government, Onyebuchi Ogbadu who confirmed the recovery of the dead bodies to the Nation on Saturday, September 19, said that the State government had to bring in divers from Rivers and Cross River states to help in the search of the bus.

“The divers were able to locate the bus and pushed it up to enable the crane to pull it out,” he said.

The Chairman said they are still searching for the remaining passengers aboard the bus.

“The driver said he was carrying 32 persons in the bus so we are still looking for about 13 or more persons.”

Ogbadu said the driver was able to dive out of the bus as it was plunging into the river and was one of those rescued on Friday.

Daily Times had reported how a bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into the River along the Akaeze-Ishiagu expressway, Ivo local government area of the state.