No fewer than seven persons died in an accident involving a Peugeot 206 and a Golf 3 car along the Maigatari Road in Maigatari Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

Spokesman of the state police command, Superintendent of Police Abdu Jinjiri told newsmen in Dutse on Monday that the accident occurred on Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

He said the incident occurred after the driver of the Peugeot car coming from Kano lost control and crossed to the opposite lane where it had a head-on collision with the oncoming Golf 3 car.

The police spokesman added that seven occupants of the two vehicles died on the spot while the two drivers and nine others sustained various degrees of injury.

“Yesterday, at about 2 p.m, the police in Maigatari Local Government Area received information that at about 1:30 p.m, one Rabilu Ahmad aged 30 of Koki Quarters in Dala Local Government Area of Kano state was driving a Peugeot 206 ash colour with registration number TRN 948 AE heading to Malammadori.

“On reaching Kwalande Village in Maigatari Local Government Area, he lost control and crossed to the opposite lane where he had a head on collision with an oncoming Golf 3 vehicle green colour with registration number FW 94 ABJ driven by one Mohammed Aminami aged 30 of Dapchi Local Government Area in Yobe state.

“As a result, seven occupants of the vehicles died on the spot while the two drivers and nine others sustained injuries,” the spokesman said.

According to him, upon receipt of the information, the police rushed to the scene and evacuated the corpses and took the injured victims to the Gumel General Hospital in Gumel Local Government Area of the state.

Jinjiri further stated that the injured victims are currently responding to treatment while investigation is ongoing.