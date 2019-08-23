No fewer than 17 people reportedly died in an auto crash at Bacita junction along the Jebba/Ilorin highway in Kwara State on Thursday afternoon.

The accident, which involved an 18-seater Toyota Hiace passenger bus and an articulated DAF container truck, also left two people injured.

It was gathered that the accident occurred as a result of over-speeding and dangerous driving as the two vehicles had a head-on collision at a bend along the highway.

Speaking on the crash, the Head of Operation, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kwara State Sector Command, Udeme Eshiet, said that the DAF container truck was going towards Jebba, in the Kwara North district, while the passenger bus was coming to Ilorin, the state capital, when the crash occurred.

The FRSC official said that the crash occurred at a sharp bend, as a result of over-speeding which led to head on collision by the two vehicles.

“Due to excess speeding in which the two drivers were involved while driving their vehicles at the time when the crash occurred, they could not negotiate the sharp bend properly and when they eventually met, it resulted in a head on collision,” he said.

The road safety official, who called on motorists to be more careful while driving on the nation’s highways in order to reduce avoidable accidents, also said that passengers should always caution and report reckless driving to law -enforcement agents.