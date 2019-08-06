The Management of the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi State has confirmed that four of its students were killed following the collapse of a bridge in the Gubi campus.

Daily Times remembers that many students of ATBU, Bauchi State died following the collapse of a metallic bridge linking the University Monday night at 11:45 p.m.

The incident was as a result of a heavy downpour in the state which lasted for several hours.

The Vice Chancellor, Muhammad Abdullazeez, who spoke to journalists at a press conference on Tuesday in Bauchi State said that four students have been killed while seven students were injured.

He said that the full details of the incident were still being awaited. He stated that the management closed down the school in honour of the deceased.

Abdullazeez said, “I regret to announce the death of four of our students on August 5th, 2019. The unfortunate incident that led to the demise of the students occurred late last night (Monday), at the Gubi Campus of the University.

“While full details of the occurrence are being awaited, the University Senate, at an emergency meeting this morning, (August 6th, 2019) has decided to close the University in honour of the students.

We closed down the school because we are mourning. The reopening date has been fixed for Tuesday, August 19th, 2019.”

He said the deceased are three males and one female.

Speaking on the cause of the incident, the Vice Chancellor, who was accompanied to the press conference by top management staff said, “For now, we learnt that while the students were trying to return to their hostel in the midst of the rain last night, the connecting bridge between their reading area and their hostel collapsed and the four students drowned.”

Abdullazeez said that the injured are currently receiving treatment at the University Medical Center.

He said that rescue operations are currently ongoing to recover bodies of those missing.

