At least one million Australians have downloaded the COVID-19 tracer app, which aims to help health officials identify people who may have come into contact with someone with the disease.

Called COVIDSafe, the voluntary app became available for download and registration yesterday evening and has been backed by doctors, nursing, business and banking groups.

As at 10.30pm, “1 million Australians have now downloaded and registered”, federal Health Minister Greg Hunt tweeted yesterday.

The app assists in the early alert and finding of people who may have been in contact with a person who has tested positive to coronavirus.