With a consistent growth in new coronavirus cases below 2 per cent and the curve officially flattening, Australia is starting to see “real hope” in its fight against Covid-19, the health minister said on Monday.

Greg Hunt told reporters that the latest data showed that self-isolation was working in stemming the spread of the virus and “we are now beginning to see a consolidated flattening of the curve.”

“That doesn’t mean we’re out of our challenge. There is still growth and there could, at any time, be outbreaks and spikes. But this is a cause for real hope and real aspiration.”

Hunt said it was essential to maintain social distancing and home isolation to keep the spread down.

Australia now has 6,335 people diagnosed with the respiratory disease Covid-19, with 3,338 having officially recovered. Currently 238 people are being treated in hospital and the death toll stands at 61.

Two people who died overnight had been passengers on the cruise ship Ruby Princess, bringing total deaths from the virus-hit ship to 18.

The ship is docked at Port Kembla, 90 kilometres south of Sydney, while police investigate how 2,700 passengers were allowed to be released in Sydney on March 19 without health checks.

Read also: India cops make tourists write sorry 500 times for lockdown violation

Sixty-six of the 1,040 crew on the Ruby Princess have tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile in Tasmania two hospitals were shut Monday for deep cleaning due to a virus outbreak among staff. More than 1,000 staff will be isolated at home for 14 days. (dpa)