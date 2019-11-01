The Nigerian Golden Eaglets were defeated 2-1 by Australia in the teams’ final Group B encounter at the FIFA U-17 World Cup Brazil 2019™ at the Estadio Bezerrão in Brasilia (Gama).

This is the first win for Australia against Nigeria at their seventh attempt in the U-17 world finals.

Already qualified for the last 16, Nigeria showed the quality and talent they have in their side despite the result.

They were thwarted by an inspired Australian led by goalkeeper Adam Pavlesic, who made multiple saves on the evening.

Nigeria head coach Manu Garba will be pleased with his team’s response after going down early when Peter Olawale, who was making his debut, in the 21st minute with a terrific curled, left-footed shot from the edge of the box.

However, the Golden Eaglets are going to want to improve on their finishing in the knockout stage as they failed to be clinical in front of goal in a game when they registered 34 shots in 20

Noah Botic continued his fine form in the tournament by netting a brace, scoring a goal in each half in what was an intense match with both sides enterprising in their attacking play.

This was a significant result for the Joeys, not only for its immediate value in potentially securing their qualification to the Round of 16 as one of the best third-place sides, but also for its historical value.