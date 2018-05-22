AUN President tasks graduants on entrepreneurship

American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola has graduated 158 students with a call on them to be creative in the area of entrepreneurship. President of the university, Dr Dawn Dekle, made the call during the graduation ceremony at the university’s main campus in Yola, Adamawa State capital on Saturday.

Dekle, said that the graduation was among the remarkable achievements of the university.

“Today, AUN is graduating another remarkable cohort of students, the class of 2018.

“As the 10th graduating class, this cohort is unique, comprising another group of passionate individuals filled with innovations and ideas,” Dekle said.

Dekle was officially inaugurated as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the university during the ceremony, saying “I envision AUN becoming part of a much larger, colourful tapestry, one that is part of a vibrant and active northeastern Nigeria corridor.

My vision for AUN is based on the belief that accessibility to the benefits of education supports a dynamic and prosperous society. Today, I invite you to consider what will be your contribution to this colorful tapestry.

Each of you has an important role to play in this colorful tapestry, this AUN Alliance. Together, we will transform this vision into a plan.”

In an effort to showcase AUN to the world as an institution whose education to build great African leaders and the world at large by launching a new hashtag as #AUNleads

”Today we are launching a new hashtag, #AUNLeads. We will not be Nigeria’s best kept secret any longer. We will be top of mind as thought leaders in education, and we will bottom of heart in our growing AUN family, of which you are all members of. #AUNLeadswill go where no university has gone before, paving the way for other universities to follow.”