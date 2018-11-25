AUN founder’s day: Senator Ben Bruce urges Nigerians to reject APC

Senator Ben Murray Bruce has tasked Nigerians to vote out the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting for the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 elections, in order to realise a new Nigeria of their dreams.

In a key not addressed he delivered during American University of Nigeria (AUN) founder’s day, Bruce charged Nigerians to maintain an abiding faith in the nation, noting that possibilities abound in the land if the right leadership is enthrone.

“We are a nation divided; we are a nation now living with hunger; we are scared of walking around because of insecurity. When we see a policeman, herdsman, militant, petty thief, area boy, the first thing we do is to hands up and say don’t shoot.

“So in 2019, tell everybody that we need a change. Hold the umbrella and say, vote for Atiku Abubakar, vote for Atiku Abubakar, vote for Atiku Abubakar,” he said.

He tasked students to believe in their dreams, saying regardless of the number of times they fail to achieve their goals, they should not be disillusioned.

Delivering his remark, founding father of AUN and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar said his candidacy is an opportunity to bring about a Nigeria of “our collective dream” and aspiration.

The former Vice President charged Nigerians to believe in the possibilities of their dreams, noting that a new Nigeria is only an arm’s length away.

He said: “With all sense of modesty, We have contributed our own quota to the development of our nation and mankind, ” he began even as he stressed the place of consistency in keeping to the ideals of goal setting.

“It is very good to have an ambition; when you have an ambition or dream, work hard to achieve that dream.

“You may miss your target like it happened to me several times but always remember to get back. Don’t think there are obstacles that cannot be surmounted. Remain on track and continue to have dreams and ambitions,” he told the audience.

Present at the well attended event were the governors of Gombe, Taraba and Bayelsa states- Ibrahim Dankwambo, Darius Ishaku and Seriake Dickson respectively.

Others were: Senate President and Director General of the Atiku Presidential Campaign Council, Bukola Saraki, running mate of Atiku and former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi, Chairman,

PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Walid Jibrin, Senator Ben Obi, Hon. Lee Maeba, Ambassador Waziri Maina, Senator Abdul Ningi, Senator Mao Ohabunwa and Chief Tom Ikimi, a former minister of Foreign Affairs among others.