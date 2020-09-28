Aubameyang Urges Arsenal to sign Houssem Aouar from Lyon

Arsenal star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who recently committed his future to Arsenal, signing a three-year deal has suggested Houssem Aouar’s signing.

The Gunners are eager to secure deal for Aouar before the transfer window closes on October 5, after Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang urged the club to sign Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, describing him as ‘a very good player’.

Daily Times gathered that Aouar made his 100th Ligue 1 appearance for Lyon on Sunday as his side drew 1-1 with Lorient.

‘He’s a very good player,’

‘I hope we will be lucky to have these types of players at the club, I’m sure he can bring a lot to us.

‘I hope he will come even though he is at Lyon.’