Aubameyang hat trick gives Arsenal victory — Daily Times Nigeria

By Ben Alaiya

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored his first Premier League hat trick as Arsenal held off a Leeds United comeback to win 4-2 at Emirates Stadium.

Aubameyang netted his first on 13 minutes when he cut in from the left side before firing low beyond Illan Meslier.

Arsenal went 2-0 ahead from the penalty spot on 41 minutes as Aubameyang sent Meslier the wrong way after the Leeds goalkeeper had fouled Bukayo Saka.

Dani Ceballos’s nutmegged pass after a slick team move then set up Hector Bellerin, who beat Meslier at his near post for the Gunners’ third on the stroke of half-time.

Aubameyang completed his treble two minutes after the restart with a close-range header from Emile Smith Rowe’s delivery.

Pascal Struijk’s header reduced the arrears by 58 minutes and Helder Costa added a second 11 minutes later before Aubameyang was denied his fourth goal as he hit the post.

Arsenal’s biggest home win of the season moves them above Leeds to 10th spot on 34 points. Leeds drop to 11th, two points behind the Gunners.