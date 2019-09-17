The African Union (AU) on Tuesday condemned a recent deadly attack on a contingent from Burundi of its Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) that led to a number of casualties.

The Chairperson of AMISOM, Moussa Mahamat, condemned the deadly attack which happened in the Hirshabelle region of Somalia.

The attack on Burundian peacekeepers claimed by the militant group al-Shabab had reportedly killed and injured several soldiers who were travelling on a convoy.

According to the Commissioner’s statement, the Chairperson wishes to extend his sincere condolences to the bereaved families and the government of the Republic of Burundi and wishing them a quick recovery.

Mahamat affirmed the AU’s commitment to working with the government of Somalia to further consolidate peace and security in the country.

The chairperson called on the international community to provide appropriate support to Somalia and AMISOM to consolidate security gains in the country.

In spite of having been driven out of Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, the al-Shabab group still staged guerrilla-style assaults and bomb attacks to drive out AU mission’s troops from Somalia.

The al-Shabab’s ultimate aim was to impose its harsh version of Islamic law across the Horn of Africa nation.(Xinhua/NAN)