At a press conference in the capital, Riyadh, to reveal the military’s findings, Saudi defense ministry spokesperson Col. Turki al-Malki said Iranian cruise missiles and drones were used in the attack.

It has been stated that the Saturday’s attack was not from Yemen, but despite the unknown source of the attack, Saudi Arabia defense spokesman says “The attack was systematically and intentionally planned to destroy civilian infrastructure,” he said.

He also said “the attack is unarguably sponsored by Iran as the attacks was from the north”.

However the actual spot of the attack is yet to be disclosed but Saudi Arabia assures that theorigin will be reveled soon. Saudi Arabia displayed the fragments of the drones and missiles used in the attack and says the perpetrators of the attack will take responsibility for it.