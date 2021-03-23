Attack on Ortom: Incorporate Tyo- Mu crises into your investigation, youths charge security agencies

Youths in Tyo – Mu community of Benue State has charged security agencies not to single out the attack on Gov. Samuel Ortom but consider perennial crises in the community while investigating weekend assassination attempt on the life of the governor.

The Tyo-Mu Concerned Youth Vanguard urged security agencies to holistically consider crises that has led to loss of lives and destruction of property worth hundreds of millions of naira withing the community rather than singling out the attack on the governor.

The Vanguard insisted that except a detailed investigation is carried out to ascertain the actual cause of the crises that has bedeviled the community over the last two decades, efforts are getting to the root cause of the alleged attack on the governor may just be exercise in futility.

The president of the group , Vershima Tsebee in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that communal crisis had continued in the area between Ihyarev and the Kparev settlers who have been settled in the area for over one hundred years. He added that the crisis has wrecked untold havoc on inhabitants of communities for economic and political reasons.

The group said, the crisis, from time immemorial has been an inter tribal war between the indigenes (Ihyarev) and the settlers (Kparev) basically over rightful ownership and privileges to land which the Ihyarev claimed to have more right as original indigenes as against the Kparev who have settled on the land for over 100 years.

The President on behalf of the Vanguard said “we as a pressure group chose to make this call at this auspicious time because the alleged attack on Governor Samuel Ortom which we condemn in totality has generated a lot of attention from government and the citizens. This is why we wish to draw the attention of the government and the various security agencies to do a comprehensive job in the interest of fairness, peace and justice.

“Recall that there has been allegations that some powerful individuals have hands in the recurrent crises in our community. While we could not verify the claim, the handling of the issue with levity convinced us that the government has compromised its responsibility of protecting its citizens.

“Our suspicion became heightened when in the midst of the crises, the state governor, Samuel Ortom bought over the land for his farm even when there has been no compensation from the government over the destruction of lives and property in the area following the persistent communal crisis between the Ihyarev and the Kparev communities in the area which has claimed many lives and properties worth hundreds of millions of naira.

“What we have witnessed here for decades has been land crisis between Ihyarev and kparev. The last one led to suspension of district heads. We were surprised to later learn that Governor Ortom came from the blues and bought the vast land for his private farm business when the people whose loved ones, houses and properties were destroyed have not been compensated”

Mr. Vershima Tsebee said, the narrative of Fulani militia chasing Governor Ortom was crafted to further scare the inhabitants of Tyo-Mu and clear way for the governor to grab the land.

“We have no place to live; our inheritance has been razed down without compensation or prosecution of those involved in the crisis. There is no mechanism put here to prevent this dastardly destruction of lives and property up till now.

“Then we wake up to find out that Governor Ortom is purchasing the land. We feel that the alleged attack is to further frighten the people and scare them away from the area to pave way for the governors land grabbing agenda”

He stated that the group has resolved to demand for a permanent end to the communal crisis, compensation of victims and resist any attempt by highly placed politicians to take advantage of the crisis to grab their fore father’s land.