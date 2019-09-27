The Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios smashed two racquets in a bad-tempered Cincinnati Masters defeat by Karen Khachanov in August.

He was later fined $113,000 (£93,254) for five separate offences.

However an ATP investigation determined Kyrgios’ “pattern of behaviour” over the past 12 months to be in violation of the governing body’s code.

Both fine and suspension will be triggered if the 24-year-old does not comply with certain conditions – including avoiding any further code violations incurring a fine.

“The suspension will be lifted at the end of the six-month probationary period” if Kyrgios complies with several conditions mandated by tour organisers during this time, the ATP said in a statement.