Atiku’s son, Ribadu’s daughter to tie the knot on saturday

The son of a former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, is set to wed a daughter of a former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, Daily Times gathered.

Aliyu Abubakar Atiku and Fatima Ribadu will tie the knot on Saturday in what family sources described as a low-key event in Abuja. Mr Ribadu had earlier indicate that the wedding would be attended by a small number of people in line with COVID-19 protocols.

Both Atiku and Mr Ribadu hailed from Adamawa State and served at the same time in the civilian government of Olusegun Obasanjo as vice president and head of the EFCC respectively.

Their rancor began following a request sent by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations to the EFCC to help it investigate the relationship between Atiku and Congressman Thomas Jefferson who was then accused of bribery.

Although the then vice president was eventually not indicted by the FBI, the Nigerian end of the investigation soon broadened and he was accused of approving the mismanagement of funds belonging to the Petroleum Trust Fund.

He denied any wrongdoing saying the allegations were fabricated due to his political differences with then-President Obasanjo who he accused of being desperate to eliminate him from the 2007 presidential contest.

Even after leaving the government, both men remained implacable foes and remained in opposing camps.

