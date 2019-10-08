Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar’s son-in-law, Abdullahi Babalele on Tuesday sought the permission of the Federal High Court in Lagos to undertake a medical trip overseas.

Babalele is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for allegedly laundering $140, 000 in the build-up to the last general elections.

What President Buhari said as he presents 2020 N10.33trn budget

Atiku contested and lost to President Muhammadu Buhari in the election.

Babalele was first arraigned on August 14, before Justice Nicholas Oweibo.

Following the re-assignment and transfer of the case file to Justice C.J. Aneke, the defendant was re-arraigned on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Justice Aneke granted his request to continue on the N20 million bail with one surety in like sum as earlier granted him in August by Justice Oweibo.

After his re-arraignment, Babalele applied to the court for the release of his passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

But, counsel for the EFCC, Rotimi Oyedepo, opposed the application, arguing that there is no proof that Babalele’s condition cannot be treated in Nigeria.

Justice Aneke adjourned till October 11 for the ruling