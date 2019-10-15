The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has described the attack on the opposition by the Supreme Court as a confirmation of unholy alliance between the All Progressives Congress and the apex court.

The coalition also insisted that there is a grand plan to alter the order of appointing appeal panel to hear the appeal filed by the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, against the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal.

Election Petition Tribunal

The CUPP in a statement by its Spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, said the coalition read with dismay a statement credited to the Supreme Court in which the apex court that is expected to be neutral on all issues descended heavily on the coalition for alerting Nigerians on the issue that concerns them and the nation.

According to him, the Supreme Court has by that statement successfully descended into the arena, has taken sides and has decided to join issues with the opposition perhaps because the supposed quiet plan and alliance with the APC led Federal Government had been botched.

”The CUPP and opposition have before now exposed the plan to alter the order of seniority which is used in appointing Supreme Court justices that sit on presidential appeal since 1979.

We had insisted that the plan is to truncate the appeal filed by the Coalition consensus candidate and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

”It is noteworthy that the attack on CUPP by the highest court in the land came less than 24 hours after the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) issued its own statement in which it threw caution to the wind, fired a childish arrow at the grand opposition alliance and said unprintable things about the opposition while not addressing the issues raised and making claims of Nigeria being an imaginary one party state.

”We know of a fact that it is not a coincidence that the two separate statements from the ruling party and the apex court came almost the same time. The releases were clearly syndicated. It is a confirmation of our long-time belief that something sinister is going on.

”They have confirmed that they are both reading from the same book and are on the same page. It is expected that those concerned will be coming out of their holes one after the other because the opposition have exposed them.

”The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammed, has, by this statement smelling of malice and hatred for opposition members, removed his mask and through the Supreme Court attempted to attack the integrity of the opposition grand alliance, the CUPP, and twist facts.

Nigerians should also note that nowhere in the entire statement did the Supreme Court summon the courage to deny the facts so clearly stated by the opposition, knowing same to be true and correct”.

The Director of Press in the Supreme Court, Mr. Festus Akande, had accused the CUPP of blackmail.

The tribunal, last month, headed by Justice Garba Mohammed, upheld the election of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The tribunal dismissed the petition filed by Atiku, challenging the declaration of President Buhari as the winner of the election.