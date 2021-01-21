Atiku wants Biden to remove travel ban restriction on Nigerians

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has urged newly inaugurated President of the United States to removal travel ban restrictions placed on certain categories of Nigerians.

He was of the opinion that removal of restriction erroneously done by the immediate past American President, Donald Trump will further strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this in a message of goodwill to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, which he personally signed on Thursday.

According to Atiku, removal of every travel restriction on Nigerian citizens, will be in sync with “keeping with the good relations that has existed between our two nations, beginning with the July 27, 1961 state visit of our first Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, to President John F Kennedy, and continuing over the decades since then”

Quoting playwright, George Bernard Shaw, that , “America and Nigeria are two nations divided by a common language”, he said “I stand with millions of Nigerians and I wish to see that relationship sustained to the mutual benefit of both our democratic nations”.

The former Vice President stated further that “as President Joe Biden begins his tenure as the 46th President of the United States of America, I am confident that this new era will mark the regeneration of America, and her reaffirmation as the beacon of democracy to the world.

“As I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, I urge them and their administration to strengthen US-Nigeria ties, and help our beloved nation’s war on terror by providing every type of support required to win our war against the insurgency we face and that threatens the peace of our sub region”.