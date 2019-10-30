The hearing by the Supreme Court of the appeal by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP has started in Abuja.

Atiku and the PDP is asking the Supreme Court upturn the judgement made by Justice Mohammed Garba at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal which validated President Buhari as winner of February 23. 2019 presidential election.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN, Justice Tanko Muhammad, Rhodes Bode-Vivour, Olukayode Ariwola, Inyang Okoro, Amiru Sanusi, Uwani Abajji and Ejembi Eko are the Justices of the Supreme Court hearing the appeal which is ongoing.

The PDP on Monday had said there is no way the All Progressives Congress (APC) can escape justice at the Supreme Court, given its weight of evidence proving that PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, won the February presidential election.

The PDP cautioned the APC and supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from their blackmails and irresponsible allegations against the PDP and Atiku Abubakar, as such can never sway the Supreme Court to alter the course in the matter.

Ambode’s probe: Court summons Lagos Speaker, others

The party said the APC, being discomfited by the weight of evidence against it and President Buhari, has resorted to cooked-up stories, inventions and threats, in a bid to smokescreen its machinations against the Supreme Court; all characteristic of individuals desperate to distract the court.

Party publicist, Kola Ologbondiyan stated this in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said: “The PDP has built a solid case at the Supreme Court. It stands with Nigerians across the country in believing that Justice will prevail. On the other hand, the APC, seeing that it has no hope, has been devising all manner of shenanigans to overheat the system so as to create the ground to derail the course of justice.

“Nigerians are aware of how chaotic the APC has been since the PDP and Atiku Abubakar succeeded in assembling our undisputable evidence before the Supreme Court, including the clear miscarriage of Justice in the judgment of the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT), which even the tribunal admitted was full of errors.

“Nigerians are also aware how the APC plots to frustrate and irritate the Supreme Court by filling a cross appeal seeking to direct the apex court on what to do with the critically flawed judgment of the tribunal.

“Unfortunately for the APC and the Buhari Presidency, all the flaws in the judgment of the tribunal are bare before Nigerians; they are now before the Supreme Court and the APC cannot escape justice”.

The PDP resolved not to dance in the mud with the APC, which it said “is reputed as a party of schemers, blackmailers, manipulators, scammers, coercers , power mongers, certificate forgers and desperate individuals whose desire is to cause confusion, blackmail the Supreme Court and disrupt the trajectory of justice in this case”.

Also the APC had accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for allegedly using foreign media organisations against Supreme Court Justices ahead of the hearing of the 2019 presidential election petition.

The National Publicity Secretary of APC, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who said this on Monday at a news conference in Abuja, described the act as unpatriotic agenda, urging Nigerians to rise against it.

“Ahead of the hearing of the Supreme Court on the 2019 presidential election petition, APC alerts Nigerians on a new and sinister plot by PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to malign Supreme Court Justices using foreign media organisations.

“The fresh plot by the opposition PDP after being comprehensively rejected by Nigerians at the 2019 Presidential election is to cause confusion, anarchy with a view to making this country ungovernable.

“It is to be noted that PDP has made up its mind to pursue a destructive agenda against Nigeria for the next four years,” Issa-Onilu said.

According to him, this is no longer opposition politics. It is an unpatriotic agenda by people who do not mean well for the country. It is important we continue to alert Nigerians to the devious plan of the PDP.

“The judiciary is an important institution and its integrity cannot be subjected to political machinations.

“It is the responsibility of every truly patriotic Nigerian to rise against the PDP to ensure they do not succeed in undermining our corporate existence,” the party’s spokesman said.

He recalled that the judgement of the 2019 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal dismissed in its entirety the petition filed by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Issa-Onilu expressed the party’s confidence that the Supreme Court would further and finally affirm President Muhammadu Buhari’s election victory.

“We are also confident that the Judiciary, particularly the Supreme Court will not succumb to the opposition PDP’s subterfuge,” he said.



