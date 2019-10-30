The PDP and Atiku/Obi lead counsel, Dr. Livy Uzochukwu has applied to tender some new applications before the Supreme Court as the hearing of the appeal by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP in Abuja.

The CJN, and other Justices of the Supreme Court argued that parts of the pleadings in the new applications are already in the appeal submitted to the court and asked the PDP and Atiku/Obi to adopt or consolidate on the appeal.

But Dr. Uzochukwu countered that the new applications are different and serves a different purposes and should be admitted.

The court has risen to retune in 15 minutes in order to allow the PDP and Atiku/Obi to take decision on consolidating on the new applications and the main appeal.