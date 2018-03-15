Atiku to speak at Chatham House in April

FORMER Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is to give a speech relating to the economy at London’s Royal Institute of International Affairs (Chatham House).

The event has been scheduled for April 25, 2018.

According to a statement issued by his media office in Abuja on Thursday, the keynote speech entitled “The Importance of Strengthening State Economic Management Systems,” will unveil innovative and tangible solutions that, “once implemented, will help Nigerian states come out from their current economic challenges and help get Nigeria working again.”

The statement said during the trip to the UK, Atiku will also give another major keynote speech at the Invest Africa and British Council for Africa “Annual Debate.”

The statement added: “He will be speaking alongside Dr Liam Fox, International Trade Secretary, UK Government, on the subject of ‘Building new trade partnerships in Africa.”

“These speaking engagements is a follow-up to Atiku’s meeting in June of 2017 with Liam Fox and Prime Minister Theresa May where they discussed the UK’s plan to increase trade with Nigeria post Brexit.

“During this trip, the former Vice-President will also be the guest of honour at a lunch on Nigerian inward investment hosted by Lord Anthony St John (former UK Minister for Africa) and be a guest speaker at Round Table of key UK business leaders interested in investing in Nigeria at the Institute of Directors, Pall Mall.

“The three-day trip will be capped off by giving the keynote speech to UK Diaspora in the City of London on the subject of ‘Maximising the benefit to our economy of all our talents, wherever they may be.’

“The visit to the UK by Atiku Abubakar, one of Nigeria’s most successful business leaders and foremost advocates for restructuring and free trade, is a continuation of his life-long commitment to find real solutions to help rescue Nigeria from its current economic crisis.”