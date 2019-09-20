The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has voiced his optimism on his recovery of justice in his suit against President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress.

He urged his supporters not to underestimate the effect of their belief that justice will be done.

Atiku had sued Buhari, INEC and APC following the declaration of Buhari’s victory in the February 2019 presidential election in an attempt to recover his lost victory.

Atiku took to his verified tiwitter handle on Friday where he twitted:

“I note the immense outpouring of goodwill from ordinary Nigerians in every nook and cranny of Nigeria and from all regions, religions and relationships.

“Once again I thank you all for your support.

“I also thank the governors elected on the platform of my party, the Peoples Democratic Party, as well as the National Executive Committee, for their unanimous and unambiguous support for the judicial phase of this struggle, especially after it was announced that we would go on to appeal.

“I urge all Nigerians to continue their support for this recourse to constitutional order via the courts.

“Even if there is little or nothing you can do to ensure that justice is done in Nigeria, just believe that it will happen.

“Let us never underestimate the effect of our belief.

“Finally, I say to all concerned, that we will all die and give account of our lives to our Creator.“Thank you and may God bless Nigeria.”