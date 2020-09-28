Atiku returns from Dubai after nine-month stay

Former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party during the 2019 general elections, Atiku Abubakar, has returned back to Nigeria from his Dubai home after his nine-month stay outside the country.

Atiku arrived in Nigeria from Dubai on Saturday, September 26, through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport after being away from the country since February this year.

Daily Times gathered that reasons for Atiku’s return was not yet known.

However, according to a family source who spoke to The Punch, the former VP was expected to pay condolences to Zazzau Emirate over the demise of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Emir of Zazzau, the Lamido Adamawa, Dr. Barkindo Mustapha, over the death of late Khadija Mustapha, a stepmother to the Emir and mother to Atiku’s wife, Hajia Rukaiyya Atiku, and also the families of Adamu Modibbo, a close associate who died recently.

Atiku’s return is not unconnected to the upcoming wedding of his son, Aliyu Abubakar, who holds the title of Turaki Adamawa, a position the former Vice President previously occupied before his being crowed as Wazirin Adamawa, the second-highest title in the Fombina Emirate.

But more importantly, the Wazirin Adamawa may have been back into the country to reassert his politically stature waning as a result of his long stay overseas.