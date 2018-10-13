Atiku picks Peter Obi as PDP presidential running mate

After much speculation, former Anambra State State Governor Peter Obi, on Friday, emerged the running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Obi was picked after a meeting with Atiku and some party stakeholders at Atiku’s residence at Oba Akenzua Street, Asokoro, Abuja.

Obi’s choice was confirmed in a statement by Otunba Gbenga Daniel, Director General, Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, who said, ‘The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has chosen former Chairman of Fidelity Bank Plc and former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, as his running mate for the 2019 presidential election.”.

According to Daniel, “Obi’s choice was largely influenced by his youthfulness, vast knowledge of global and local economics as well as being a financial expert, all experience which Nigeria is in great need at this point in time”.

He added that Obi’s choice twill be able to steer the nation back on the path of progress, economic prosperity and unity.

Obi’s name has featured prominently among few names being considered for the Vice President slot. Others were former Minister of Finance, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Prof. Charles Soludo and former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development and current President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina.

Peter Obi served two terms as Anambra State governor from 2006 to 2014.

Born on July 19, 1961 in Onitsha, Obi attended Christ The King College, Onitsha for his secondary education. He bagged B.A Degree in Philosophy from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

A thoroughly trained financial strategist, he attended Lagos Business School, Harvard Business School, London Business School where he studied Financial Management/Business Policy and later Marketing Management,

Institute for Management Development Switzerland where he studied Senior Executive Programme and Kellogg School of Management , USA where he studied Advanced Executive Programme and Global Advance Management Programme.

After leaving office as the Executive Governor of Anambra State, he was appointed Honorary Special Adviser to the President Goodluck Jonathan on Finance, a position he held till May, 2015.

He was a member, Presidential Economic Management Team till May, 2015.

He was member of Federal Government Committee on Minimum Wage, Federal Government Committee on Negotiation with Labour on Subsidy, Federal Government Committee on Mass Transit, Federal Government Committee on Natural Resource, National Economic Council Committee on Power Sector Reform,

National Economic Council Committee on Sharing of MDGs Funds, National Economic Council Committee on Accurate Data on Nigeria’s Oil Import and Export, Agricultural Transformation Implementation Council, Sub-Committee on Needs Analysis of Public Universities in Nigeria and National Economic Council Review Committee on the Power Sector.

While in office as governor, he served as Vice-Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum (2008-2014) and Chairman, South-East Governors’ Forum (2006-2014).

As a critical player in the nation’s financial and economic sector, he was a former Chairman, Board of Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), former Chairman, Fidelity Bank Plc.

former Chairman, Guardian Express Mortgage Bank, Ltd, former Chairman, Future Views Securities, Ltd., former Chairman, Paymaster Nigeria Plc.,

former Chairman. Next International (Nigeria) Ltd, former Director, Guardian Express Bank Plc., former Director: Chams Nigeria Plc., former Director, Emerging Capital Ltd and former Director: Card Centre Plc.

He is a member of the British Institute of Directors (IOD), Nigerian Chartered Institute of Bankers and Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG).