Atiku, PDP claim of winning election is hallucination – Obaseki

Mathew Dadiya, Abuja

Edo state Governor, Godwin Obaseki has said that the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate that they won the February 23 presidential election, is nothing but hallucination.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, alleged that he scored over 18.3 million votes against President Buhari’s 16.7 million votes.

Speaking with State House correspondents on Thursday when he paid a congratulatory visit to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa.

Obaseki, who is the only governor elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South South and South East geo-political zones of the country, said he ought to keep a close relationship with the president.

On what he discussed with the President, he said that “it is just issues pertaining to the region, economic development of the region, security and how to make progress in the next four years.”

When asked on the inconclusive election in Rivers state, the governor said that he didn’t come to discuss politics.

However, he maintained that the electoral umpire will determine what it needs to do and as a compliant party, the APC will accept the decisions of INEC.

Speaking on the efforts of his administration in curtail insecurity in the northern part of the state, Gov. Obaseki said: “Security in that part of the state has been a concern to us and fortunately, the police stepped up investigation of the killings in Afuze Police Station last week and I am happy to report that the culprits have been found.

“They are hoodlums who wanted to release one of their colleagues in the police cell. They did it in such a gruesome manner by killing four police officers including the divisional police officer who was on duty at that time.

“They have been arrested and they have made useful confessions. We are still investigating to see how this activity is related to such similar activities that we witnessed in that part of the state over the past one year.”