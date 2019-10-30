Abuja – The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has said that Supreme Court speedy judgment today dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was a confirmation of what it has been saying about PDP and its presidential candidate chasing shadows right from the tribunal through to the Supreme Court.

It also said that affirming the election of President Muhammadu Buhari as a reflection of the beauty of democracy and the supremacy of the law.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju in Abuja on Wednesday, BMO lauded the Supreme Court for dismissing the appeal by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, against the election of the President.

Akinsiju also described the judgement as an affirmation that the challenge of President Muhammad Buhari’s victory in the Feb. 23, presidential election was a mockery of the judicial process.

He called on Atiku to place a call to the President in submission to the will of the people.

According to him, the seven-member panel has shown, in record time that Atiku Abubakar indeed lost fair and square to a better qualified and more popular candidate.

BREAKING: Supreme Court affirms Buhari’s election

“Just like the majority of Nigerians, we received the news of the Supreme Court’s affirmation of Buhari’s election victory with delight.

“But what may have come as a surprise to many is the speed with which the panel dispensed with the matter.

“Indeed it is unprecedented, but it is also an confirmation that the election challenge is as frivolous as the chairman of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal Justice Mohammed Garba painted it when he dismissed the case.”

“It has also shown clearly that Atiku has all along been scammed by his lawyers who convinced him that he had a case when he had none in the first place.”

Akinsiju urged the former Vice President and his party to accept the judgement in good faith.

“Now that the process has come to an end at the Supreme Court, we hope that Atiku Abubakar would do what he should have done several months ago- pick up the phone and call Buhari.

“We also hope that PDP and its leaders would not continue the unwholesome trend they began just after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Buhari re-elected when they launched all-out attacks on national institutions, including the judiciary.

“This would be a good opportunity for the party to show that it is not a sore loser by joining the rest of the country to accept its loss in good faith,” he said.

The BMO chairman congratulated the President on the validation of his election victory and reassured all Nigerians of more peoples-centred policies.(NAN)