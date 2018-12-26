Atiku grants Aisha Haruna, 13 year-old orphan immediate medical relief for burns

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar has approved immediate medical treatment for Aisha Haruna, a 13-year-old orphan from Daura, Katsina following her second degree burns in a home accident. Atiku Abubakar gave the directive through Atiku Cares Foundation (ACF) after the plight of the young girl was brought to the attention of the former Vice President. Atiku Abubakar, who is also the Grand Patron of Atiku Cares Foundation (ACF) and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, approved the immediate payment of all the hospital bills, including plastic reconstructive surgery for Miss Aisha Haruna, an orphan. The ACF got to know of the news of this life threatening situation of Aisha via Facebook. The victim, an orphan had been poorly taken care of at home because of paucity of funds to facilitate her treatment. Following the directive to ACF, which is focused on humanitarian interventions, Aisha was moved with an ambulance from her home in Daura to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano where she is currently receiving specialist treatment. Atiku Abubakar wishes her a quick and safe recovery.