Atiku, foreign hospital to establish cancer centre in Abuja

In effort to bring to an end the spate of medical tourism by Nigerians, former vice-president, Atiku Abubakar, says he has sealed a partnership with Saudi German Hospital, Dubai, to establish a world-class medical facility in Abuja, for the treatment of Cancer patients.

Atiku, said the 100-bed hospital facility will break new grounds in medical services delivery in Nigeria.

He made the disclosure on recently, after meeting with a delegation of the management of the hospital led by Rajeev Kaushal.

The former vice-president said the joint venture project has the potential to reduce the spate of medical tourism among Nigerians.

Atiku said it will provide safe and quality healthcare for Nigerians.

He said: “My meeting with the delegation of the management of Saudi German Hospital led by Rajeev Kaushal over joint partnership with our company, West Africa Health-Care Company Limited, for the establishment of a 100-bed hospital in Abuja, was very fruitful.

“The joint venture that we have embarked upon promises to break new grounds in medical services delivery in Nigeria.”

Atiku said the venture will also facilitate the transfer of skills to Nigerians.

Speaking on the partnership, Kaushal lamented the high fatality rate of non-communicable diseases in Nigeria.

He said figures from the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate that over 72,000 cancer patients die annually in Nigeria due to lack of access to quality diagnosis and treatment.

Kaushal said: “The hospital we are proposing to build in collaboration with West Africa Health-Care Company Limited being promoted by His Excellency Atiku Abubakar will have all the facilities needed for comprehensive treatment of most non-communicable diseases, especially cancer.

“This initiative will help curb medical tourism among Nigerians, which is very high at the moment. Though it is not possible to fully stop Nigerians from embarking on medical trips abroad, but we can reduce the trend with the establishment of a world-class hospital, equipped with modern health facilities for diagnosis and treatment”.