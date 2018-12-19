Atiku felicitates with Saraki at 56, says he symbolises courage

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has saluts the selflessness, courage and statesmanship of Senate President, Sen. (Dr) Abubakar Bukola Saraki, who clocks 56 years today. The Waziri of Adamawa said in a congratulatory message, signed by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, that the Senate President who also doubles as Director General of his Presidential Campaign Council, has carved a niche for himself in the annals of Nigeria’s politics and good governance. According to him, Saraki is an embodiment of finesse, a fusion of intellectual fecundity and leadership competence; a brave defender of democracy and symbol of courage; and an adherent to the rule of law and selfless stewardship. “I rejoice with a compatriot and political ally as he walks the stage of his golden age. Bukola is a man of great past, commendable present and promising future. I pray that almighty Allah will continue to grant him greater vision, robust vitality and a wealth of good health, in the service of our nation and humanity at large”, Atiku said.