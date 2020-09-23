Atiku, family under US surveillance are false allegations — aide

The Media aid of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Tuesday has dismissed reports that Atiku and his family were under surveillance by the United States of America.

Recall reports say that the 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his wives were placed under international banking surveillance for suspicious financial dealings.

However, in a statement titled, ‘Atiku, Family Not Under Surveillance, Have Not Breached Any Laws…These Are Recycled False Allegations,’ signed by Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, Daily Times Nigeria gathered that he dismissed the reports as “recycled and regurgitated lies about the person of Atiku Abubakar.”

The statement said, “For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar is not under any US watch list, neither has he been charged, or will ever be charged by the United States Justice Department or any other in a foreign jurisdiction.

“Recall that these recycled lies were re-unearthed just before the February 23, 2019 Presidential election, and to put paid to them, His Excellency, Atiku Abubakar, applied for and received a US visa, whereupon he embarked on a visit to the United States on January 17, 2019. He stayed at a hotel just miles to the United States Department of Justice.

“Atiku Abubakar in the course of that trip was also received in audience, by officials of the United States Government.”

Ibe further stated that “these new reports are a desperate gambit to recast these discredited accusations. They are meant to divert the attention of Nigerians from the recent statement by the Secretary of State of the United States, M. Mike Pompeo, announcing visa and travel bans for certain unnamed but notorious individuals.”

“Moreover, the timing of this report, less than 24 hours after the Edo state gubernatorial elections, should give some thought to thinking people.”