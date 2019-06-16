Atiku describes social media reports as mischievous

Tunde Opalana, Abuja

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election has denied knowledge of a statement in circulation about the official server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He described the said statement as the handiwork of mischief- makers to mar his pro-democratic record and to lay the groundwork for false charges against him.

According to his media adviser, Paul Ibe, Atiku in the statement is planning to lead a street protest in the event that the election petition tribunal rules against him and his party on the issue of a server by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said emphatically, that such a statement did not emanate from Atiku Abubakar or his privies.

“It is the work of mischief- makers who want to mar his spotless pro-democratic record and lay the ground work for their threatened actions against him on false charges of being a threat to national security.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Atiku Abubakar believes in the rule of law and in the laws of Nigeria. In his almost four decades in politics, he has never taken action or spoken words against democracy and will not start now.

“Atiku Abubakar and his team have confidence in God and thus, call on those bent on mischief to have the fear of God and retrace their steps.

“Democracy has come to stay in Nigeria. The culture of fear being created now cannot rein in our democracy. Nigeria and Nigerians have a consistent history of outlasting tyranny and will continue to do so by the grace of God,” said Ibe.