“Atiku Is Coming Back To Create A Paradise For Thieves” – Sowore

Presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has accused his opponent in the 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, of planning a return to power to allegedly create a paradise for thieves who’ll loot the country blind.

While addressing the public at a summit, “African Leadership In The Millenium”, a part of Felabration 2018, in Lagos State on Monday, October 15, 2018, Sowore said a victory for Atiku, a former vice president, or incumbent president, Muhammadu Buhari, will further stall the nation’s progress.

He said, “The last government is always better than the next. In fact, if you ask me which is the worst government, it hasn’t come yet.

“It’s coming next year if we vote Buhari or Atiku. It’ll be the worst government we’ll have because both of them have unfinished business with Nigeria.

“Atiku was not happy that he didn’t steal enough when he was with Obasanjo. Maybe he didn’t get enough licenses for his universities, or maybe he didn’t get enough oil blocs for himself or probably didn’t marry enough wives.

“So, when they return, they’re coming with vengeance; vengeance on our resources and our people.

“Atiku is coming back to create a paradise for thieves and you can see the people who are excited about them.

“They’re either people who stole, who didn’t steal enough last time or people who are aspiring to become thieves, including Donald Duke.

“Same thing with Buhari. If Buhari returns next year, he’ll take away all forms of pretense about human rights, about his support for Islamic extremism, about his respect for your farms. He’ll take it all because at that time, he’ll have nothing at stake.”