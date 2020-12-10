Atiku applauds Ghana election, wants Nigeria to take a clue from it — Daily Times Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flagbearer at the 2019 presidential elections, Atiku Abubakar, has applauded the conduct of the 2020 presidential election in Ghana, Daily Times gathered.

The Former Vice President of Nigeria called on Nigerians to take a clue from the success of the election, saying it is an eye-opener for the country.

He made this statement in a tweet to congratulate the winner of the election, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday.

Atiku said, “Congratulations to President @NAkufoAddo on his reelection. The smooth conduct of the Ghana elections should be an eye-opener to our nation.

“We must undertake far-reaching electoral reforms that address the shortcomings of our previous experiences and strengthen our electoral process.”

Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo won a second term in office, the electoral commission announced Wednesday.

In the presidential race, Akufo-Addo received 51.59 percent of the vote, beating opposition leader and former president Mahama’s 47.36 percent, the electoral commission said.

