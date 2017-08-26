Just In

Rescinding quit notice: Step in right direction – Atiku

Former Vice President and chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Coalition of Northern Youths Forum and the...
Buhari meets 36 Govs, says Osinbajo acts excellently in my absence

APC Celebrates Double Victory at Appeal Court

Buhari: Nigeria’s unity transcend political parties, says democracy needs vibrant opposition

PDP offers to help Buhari in anti-corruption war, terrorism

Sterling Bank unveils `Recyclart’ competition, calls for entries

Sterling Bank Plc said on Friday that it has unveiled a Recyclart Competition in a bid to influence how Nigerians dispose waste that could...

Hotelier tasks states, ministers, others on job creation

New survey reveals corruption still issue in Nigeria

UBA reverses self on ATM card restriction

UBA to pay 20k interim dividend as PAT rises 56%

McDonald’s terminates franchise of 169 outlets in India

McDonald's India has announced it will close 169 McDonald's outlets in northern and eastern India after the American fast food giant decided to terminate...
Europe Is Lost – Barcelona Chief Rabbi

N. Korea sounds ‘Nuclear War’ warning to U.S.-South Korea

72 years after: Civilian researchers find wreckage of US WWII warship

Donald Trump commends North Korea for backing down on Missile Attack

When society gathers for Ola Samuel

August 13 will forever remain ever green in the memory of Ola Samuel a fast risen actress. It was a day society and the...
Neo Phlames drops ‘Aramabada’

What is wrong with Jumoke Olowu and Haruna Danjuma?

When Stephanie Coker says “I do” to Olumide Aderinokun in Greece

Babanginda celebrates life @76 in low key

WCQ: Cameroun announce ‘killer’ squad for Nigeria

Cameroon have announced their 23-man squad for the Fifa World Cup qualifier against Nigeria, with the likes of Christian Bassogog, Vincent Aboubakar and Benjamin...

Mourinho praises Mkhitaryan

Costa welcome at Everton, says Koeman

Benitez: Newcastle must downsize

Coutinho eager to quit Reds

