ATCON hosts fifth telecom executives, regulators forum

Ladesope Ladelokun

The National Executive Council of the Association of Telecommunications Companies of Nigeria (ATCON) is set to host the fifth edition of the Telecom Executives and Regulatory Forum.

The forum, which will hold on July 11, 2019, at FourPoints by Sheraton hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to have key stakeholders in the telecom industry chart a new course to lift the industry to new heights.

The umbrella body for telecommunications companies in a statement said it was providing the platform for the purpose of accelerating and harnessing

the changes that are taking place in the industry in order to grow the industry for all its teeming members who have made huge investments in the Nigerian telecom and Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.According to ATCON,

today’s telecom and ICT sector in Nigeria is built on continuous strategic engagements amongst all players in the sector and the projected growth can only be realised if these engagements continue.

The body emphasised the need for telecom companies to evolve new business models that will make them stay afloat as the industry is being disrupted by new technological innovations, adding that regulations and policies also need to be reviewed, fine-tuned and strengthened so that all and sundry can remain in business.

Business thought leaders expected to deliver keynote addresses at the forum are Prof Umar Danbatta, Executive Vice Chairman/CEO, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Dr Isa Pantami, Director General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Also, industry leaders have been selected to serve as panel chairs for the four segments of the panel sessions with different topics of discussion. The panellists include Ms Funke Opeke, MD/CEO MainOne – Formulation of Policy Regulation for OTTs: Challenges and Prospects; Mr Yusuf Kazaure,

MD/CEO Galaxy Backbone – Funding Telecoms and ICT investment in Nigeria: How would the deficit in the Nigerian telecom infrastructure be financed?; Eradication of the influx of cloned and fake phones and other telecom devices in Nigeria:

The role of NCC, Nigerian Customs and other relevant government agencies and Mr Ayotunde Coker, MD/CEO Rack Centre Limited – Regulation and Policies on Cloud Computing and Cybersecurity threats in Nigeria.